Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holiday season might be different this year, but you still can enjoy many of your family traditions or create new ones at light displays and holiday happenings taking place across the state!

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Toyota Oakdale Theater: 95 South Turnpike Rd. Wallingford, CT

November 13, 2020 - January 2, 2021

Website

HOLIDAY LIGHTS SPECTACULAR

Olde Mistick Village: 27 Coogan Blvd. Mystic, CT

November 25, 2020 - January 31, 2021

Website

FESTIVAL OF SILVER LIGHTS

Hubbard Park & Castle Craig: 1000 West Main St. Meriden, CT

November 25, 2020 - January 1, 2021

Website

10TH ANNUAL GINGERBREAD HOUSE FESTIVAL: A PICTURE-PERFECT HOLIDAY

The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk: 501 Evergreen Way, South Windsor, CT

November 27, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Website

REINDEER ON THE RAILS

Essex Steam Train & Riverboat: 1 Railroad Ave. Essex, CT

November 27, 2020 - December 23, 2020

Website

26TH ANNUAL FANTASY OF LIGHTS

Lighthouse Point Park: 2 Lighthouse Rd. New Haven, CT

November 20, 2020 - December 31, 2020

Website

WINTERFEST & THE TUNNEL OF LIGHTS

Connecticut Trolley Museum: 58 North Rd. East Windsor, CT

Fri.-Sun. only, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Closed Dec. 25.

Website

SANTA'S TROLLEY WINTER WONDERLAND

The Shore Line Trolley Museum: 17 River St. East Haven, CT

November 27-29, December 5-6, 12-13, 19-20

Website