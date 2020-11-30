Season of Giving: Join Us to Help Our Neighbors in Need This Holiday Season

Your generosity can make the holidays brighter for many who are struggling during these unprecedented times.

We are partnering with Comcast, Christmas Wish CT, Lite 100.5 WRCH, Foodshare, Connecticut Food Bank, Connecticut Children’s Foundation, American Red Cross of Connecticut and Hartford Yard Goats for the Season of Giving!

Join us to help to grant Christmas wishes for Connecticut kids and families, supply food to the hungry or give the gift of life by donating blood! Here is how:

HELP SUPPLY WARM CLOTHING AND GIFTS FOR CONNECTICUT CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN NEED

Support Christmas Wish CT:

Christmas Wish CT is a local 501-C3 charity founded by Mike Stacy from the Lite 100.5 WRCH morning show “Allan, Mike & Mary." One hundred percent of donations to Christmas Wish CT help grant the wishes of families in local homeless and domestic violence shelters as well as those who are associated with after school programs and/or generations housing. Wishes include toys for children, warm clothing and food.

Click here to choose a toy to donate to Christmas Wish CT's Virtual Toy Drive!

Click here to make a monetary donation to Christmas Wish CT!

Support Connecticut Children's Foundation:

Help make the holiday season brighter for Connecticut Children’s patients and their families! In-person toy donations are on hold due to COVID-19 precautions, but you can spread joy by donating to fund the purchase of a toy. Funds will help Child & Family Support Services stock playrooms, purchase unique items for patients and provide support to families.

Click here to make a donation to Connecticut Children's Foundation!

HELP SUPPLY FOOD FOR THOSE HUNGRY ACROSS CONNECTICUT

Support the Connecticut Food Bank:

The Connecticut Food Bank serves Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, and Windham counties. Your monetary gift will go to work immediately help provide quality, nutritious food to hungry neighbors in these communities.

Click here to make a monetary donation to the Connecticut Food Bank!

Support Foodshare:

Foodshare serves Hartford and Tolland counties. Your monetary gift will ensure neighbors will have access healthy food today.

Click here to make a monetary donation to Foodshare!

DONATE BLOOD AND GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE

Support American Red Cross of Connecticut:

The need for blood donations is always constant, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need is critical. NBC and Telemundo Connecticut will be partnering with the American Red Cross and Hartford Yard Goats for a two-day blood drive. Check back soon for additional details and instructions to register.

Click here to search for additional American Red Cross blood drives near you!