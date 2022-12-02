Students in Farmington Collect Hundreds of Toys for NBC CT, Telemundo Connecticut Toy Drive

Elementary school students in Farmington have spent weeks gathering presents for children in need and they will be donating them to the NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast annual toy drive.

East Farms Elementary School in Farmington has been donating toys to our toy drive every year for 17 years.

Students have been watching the number of gifts grow as we approach the toy drive, which will be on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“This season is the time to give and share,” Raphael Jacob, a fourth grader, said.

Jessica Szaphran, principal of East Farms Elementary, said students have collected around 300 gifts.

“Our buckets were filled again. We could not be more proud,” she said.

Szaphran said the students are excited each day to see the number of presents grow.

There are puzzles, toy helicopters, basketballs, Disney princess toys, board games and more.

“Some kids that can’t afford toys, I just want them to have a happy Christmas,” Jack Calio, a fourth grader, said.

“Some people, they’re not so lucky during the holidays and I just want to make sure everybody has a good time,” Julieta Suarez, another fourth grader, said.

Students said they want to brighten Christmas for others.

About the NBC CT & Telemundo Connecticut Toy Drive

Join us on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Winterfest Hartford in Bushnell Park, from 9 a.m. to noon.

We are collecting new, unwrapped toys.

All donations will go to the Marines as part of their Toy for Tots program and will then be distributed to families in need in our communities.

Learn more here.