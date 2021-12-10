U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Prepares For NBC CT Toy Drive

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to connect you to joy with our annual Toy Drive to help the Toys for Tots initiative.

The U. S. Marine Corps Reserve, which operates Toys for Tots campaigns each year, is still working to ensure all kids are able to wake up to a few presents under the tree.

The Marines collect the toys They are then organized and distributed to various community partners to give to children.

Marine Staff Sergeant Xavier Pacheco is the coordinator for the Plainville Toys for Tots campaign, which is one of the seven in the state.

"It gives a child a sign of hope," said Staff Sergeant Pacheco. "It reminds them that someone out there is thinking of them and we're just looking for our community to give us a helping hand and support our mission."

Saturday is your opportunity to lend that helping hand for this year's Toys for Tots campaign.

NBC Connecticut will be at Westfarms from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m collecting toys. The donation will help provide toys to children up to 12 years old.

"A toy can mean so much more than just a physical item," said Staff Sergeant Pacheco.

If you would like to donate a new and unwrapped toy and help with the toy drive, you can stop by the area outside of the California Pizza Kitchen entrance at Westfarms from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.