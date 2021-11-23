Winterfest Hartford Returns to Bushnell Park

The Hartford holiday tradition returns to Bushnell Park for its 11th year with free ice skating, free skate rentals, free learn to skate classes and more.

The rink is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. starting Friday, November 26 through Sunday, January 9, except on the following dates:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

December 24, 25, and January 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

December 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Free skating lessons held by Champions Skating Center instructors will be held on December 4, 11, and on January 8, 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The rink may be closed for inclement weather. For more information, and a schedule of appearances by Santa, visit to winterfesthartford.com.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are proud sponsors of Winterfest Hartford!