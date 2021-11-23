connecting you to joy

Winterfest Hartford Returns to Bushnell Park

NBC Connecticut

The Hartford holiday tradition returns to Bushnell Park for its 11th year with free ice skating, free skate rentals, free learn to skate classes and more.

The rink is open daily from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. starting Friday, November 26 through Sunday, January 9, except on the following dates: 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
  • December 24, 25, and January 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • December 31, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. 

Free skating lessons held by Champions Skating Center instructors will be held on December 4, 11, and on January 8, 15, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community

EAST HARTFORD Oct 6

Tickets On Sale for This Year's ‘Magic of Lights' at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

feeding our families May 5, 2020

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut “Feeding Our Families” Virtual Food Drive Returns to Help Fight Food Insecurity

The rink may be closed for inclement weather. For more information, and a schedule of appearances by Santa, visit to winterfesthartford.com.

NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are proud sponsors of Winterfest Hartford!

This article tagged under:

connecting you to joyHartfordice skatinglearn to skate
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us