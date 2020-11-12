Community

CT Community Nonprofit Alliance 2020 Conference to Be Held Virtually November 17-19.

The CT Community Nonprofit Alliance 2020 conference will take place virtually November 17 through November 19.

The conference will feature a dozen virtual sessions and panels on the unique challenges facing community nonprofits in 2020, including the coronavirus pandemic, racial and social justice, federal advocacy initiatives, and new Connecticut laws and programs, including paid family and medical leave.

This year’s keynote speaker will be author, activist, and CNN Political Analyst, Bakari Sellers. Sellers will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18 in an address titled Education, Civil Rights and Equality: Cornerstones for Our Future.

Click here for more information and the complete conference agenda.

Click here to RSVP and register for the conference.

