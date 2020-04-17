CTHeroes: Connecting You To Local Heroes

Thank you to all the essential workers who are out on the front lines during this fight against coronavirus in Connecticut! Do you know a hero that you would like us to showcase on NBC Connecticut? Send their photo to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com!
23 photos
1/23
2/23
A huge thank you to Stan and Jessica! Stan is an ER nurse and Jessica is a respiratory therapist at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.
3/23
A huge thank you to Gabby Deschamps who is an ICU nurse at Hartford Hospital!
4/23
A huge thank you to Juan Santiago, who is a truck driver for Performance Food Group!
5/23
A huge thank you to Shannon who goes well above and beyond for her patients as an RN in the Emergency Department at Hartford Hospital!
6/23
A huge thank you to Dr. Thomas Holmes, who is an ER physician at Middlesex Hospital!
7/23
A huge thank you to the staff members Autumn Lake Healthcare nursing center in New Britain!
8/23
A huge thank you to Alexandra Ford, who is a pediatric oncology nurse at Connecticut Children's!
9/23
A huge thank you to Ann Russo and the staff at Saint Francis Hospital who are helping to conduct drive-through Covid-19 tests!
10/23
A huge thank you to Amber Eck, who is an RN at Bristol Health. Amber is currently living away from her family in an RV in their yard to keep her husband and kids safe.
11/23
A huge thank you to Arielle Balducci, a hospice nurse with Bristol Hospital who has been tirelessly working long hours to care for both virus patients and her regular patients. Arielle is a mother of two small boys and is attending school while working full-time.
12/23
A huge thank you to Ryan Hunt, Tyler Smith, Billy Bieber, Corina Zdrowski and Ryan Kardamis of Ansonia Rescue and Medical Services!
13/23
A huge thank you to Ashly Thatcher, who is an RN at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, but for the past week has been working at Greenwich Hospital assisting them in the fight against COVID-19.
14/23
A huge thank you to Andrea Rocco, who is a dedicated nurse at Danbury Hospital!
15/23
A huge thank you to Megan Goodrich, a nurse at Griffin Hospital. Megan has a beautiful 4-month-old daughter who she has to leave to go save lives every day!
16/23
A huge thank you to Malachy Fitzgerald of Vernon, a delivery driver who has been working seven days a week during the pandemic.
17/23
A huge thank you to all Connecticut teachers who continue to lead, inspire and support their students while teaching remotely, including Mr. Fox, who teaches 3rd grade in Wethersfield!
18/23
A huge thank you to Meghan and and her husband, Patrick. Meghan is a nurse and Patrick is a doctor, both working on the front lines in the Emergency Department at Danbury Hospital.
19/23
A huge thank you to Skylar who is a respiratory therapist at Yale New Haven Hospital. She is always looking to take extra shifts to give her co-workers a break. On Easter Skylar worked so a fellow co-worker could be home with her husband and kids.
20/23
A huge thank you to all Connecticut teachers who continue to lead, inspire and support their students while teaching remotely. Ashley Guerin nominated her mother, who teaches third grade at Doolittle School in Cheshire, for her positive outlook and for being a role model to her students and family.
21/23
A huge thank you to Nikole Prescott, who is a RN at Hartford Hospital!
22/23
A huge thank you to Sally Allen of Bristol! Sally is a retired home health aid who has sewn more than 200 masks. She has donated them to workers at Fresenius Kidney Care dialysis clinic and the Root Center for Advanced Recovery in Bristol. She has also shipped masks across the state and to MA, NY, TX, FL, IL and CA.
23/23
A huge thank you to Tim McLeod, a truck driver who delivers for Walgreens all over the New England area. When a special delivery needs to be made, Tim is the go-to person!