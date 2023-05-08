Hartford Taste to Return Bigger and Better Than Ever

Summer is approaching quickly, and the temperatures are rising as we prepare for the return of Hartford Taste!

NBC and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to be the exclusive television sponsor of the Hartford Taste and share their passion for celebrating the diversity in our local food, music, and culture.

Join us at Constitution Plaza in Hartford on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the best flavors and the most outstanding entertainment Hartford has to offer.

Invite your family and friends to savor the most diverse and delicious dishes offered by more than 30 restaurants in our area and enjoy 30 outdoor musical acts performed by talented local musicians.

Some of the proceeds from Hartford Taste will go towards CT Foodshare and will benefit our local restaurants.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome.

We will see you at the Hartford Taste to celebrate together!

For more information, visit the links below: