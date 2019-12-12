Help Fight Hunger With Cyclebar’s Spin Class

Get ready to break a sweat and give back in the process.

Hoffman Auto Group will host a charity spin ride at Canton’s indoor Cyclebar on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. with all proceeds benefiting Foodshare, a regional food bank serving Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland counties.

The exciting and energetic workout class will last 45 minutes and include a group of up to 47 cyclers with each ride being $30.

With one out of eight people in the state struggling with hunger, Hoffman Auto Group said its goal is to bring communities together and help those in need.

Over 120,000 people in Connecticut’s Hartford and Tolland county alone struggle with hunger.

Just last year, Foodshare distributed enough food for nearly 12 million meals.

Anyone interested in signing up for the class can contact Cantongm@cyclebar.com to request a seat.