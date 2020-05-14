Help Save Lives And Donate Blood During The State’s Largest Blood Drive May 21st

We are proud to present the NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Hartford Yard Goats annual blood drive on Thursday, May 21st, 2020. This year, to abide by social distancing guidelines, we have spread out our blood drive at 4 different locations.

During these unprecedented times, the American Red Cross is asking all their generous donors to please schedule an appointment ahead of time, as they will not be taking walk-ins. Limited appointment times are available at each location. Sign-ups offered on first come, first served basis.

Below you can find all the details for each blood drive location participating in our event. Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org and entering the zip code for the town each location is in or by entering sponsor code: NBCCT. They can also call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Donor App to sign up for any of the locations listed below.

The American Red Cross is asking all donors to wear a mask, or facial covering, before entering their donation centers as a safety measure, if you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Please be advised that the RapidPass process must be done the same day of your appointment, please make sure it is complete before your arrival. Lastly, we are asking all donors to properly hydrate by drinking extra water and consuming a meal before donation.

Blood Drive Locations:

Location: Dunkin Donuts Park (All Appointments Filled)

Address: 1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Location: West Hartford Town Hall

Address: 50 South Main Street, West Hartford, CT 06107

Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Location: American Red Cross Donor Center

Address: 209 Farmington Avenue, Farmington CT 06032

Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Location: Wallingford Elks Lodge (All Appointments Filled)

Address: 148 South Main Street Wallingford, CT 06492

Time: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm