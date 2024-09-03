health

Join NBC CT and Telemundo CT for 7th annual ProHealth free drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 5

Fall is here and according to CDC recommendations, this is the time for the community to prepare to stay healthy for the upcoming flu season. They encourage everyone aged 6 months and older to get a yearly flu vaccine.

For the seventh year in a row, NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut is proud to partner with ProHealth for their annual free flu clinic on Saturday, October 5, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at their administrative office location at 3 Farm Glen Boulevard in Farmington.

The free-of-charge vaccines will be available for people aged 18 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. No pre-registration or insurance is necessary and you don't even have to get out of your car.

