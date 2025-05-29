Join NBC CT & Telemundo CT at Middletown PrideFEST June 7

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to support the state's largest Pride celebration, a partnership we have proudly held since the event's inception in 2019.

Middletown PrideFEST offers a lot of exciting activities. On Saturday, June 7, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Middletown will be the place to celebrate. The street festival will feature family-friendly fun and activities for all ages.

Visit more than 130 vendors and cheer on the 80 marching groups from all over New England!

Pride Day Timeline

At NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut, we stand for integrity, respect, and an inclusive culture, and we are proud to support and connect with the local Pride community!