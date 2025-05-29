Community

Join NBC CT & Telemundo CT at Middletown PrideFEST June 7

Middletown Pride Parade crowd and parade
NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud to support the state's largest Pride celebration, a partnership we have proudly held since the event's inception in 2019.

Middletown PrideFEST offers a lot of exciting activities. On Saturday, June 7, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., downtown Middletown will be the place to celebrate. The street festival will feature family-friendly fun and activities for all ages.

Visit more than 130 vendors and cheer on the 80 marching groups from all over New England!

Pride Day Timeline

  • 12 p.m. – PrideFEST on South Green: Kick off the day with community booths, food, and fun on South Green!
  • 1 p.m. – Pride March: March begins at the North End of Main Street and heads to South Green. Bring signs, flags, and your pride!
  • 2:30 p.m. – Rally: Gather at South Green for speeches, performances, and community voices.
  • 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Pride Showcase Concert: Enjoy live performances and entertainment on the main stage.
  • 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Pride Tea Dance (21+ Event): Dance party on Main Street for adults 21 and over.

At NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut, we stand for integrity, respect, and an inclusive culture, and we are proud to support and connect with the local Pride community!

