Join the American Cancer Society for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Drive-Through Experiences This October

This October, the American Cancer Society will be hosting Making Strides Against Breast Cancer drive-through experiences and pink parades of hope across the state.

Participants, teams and survivors attending a parade are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in all things pink. The drive-through parades will take place on designated routes filled with tributes and elements to celebrate, remember, and support those facing the impacts of breast cancer.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for their local movement and raise funds prior to the parade.

Funds raised through the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events enable the American Cancer Society to invest in groundbreaking research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.

Click the links below to register and learn more about each event:

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater Hartford

Sunday, October 4, 2020

111 Founders Plaza, East Hartford

9:00 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Litchfield County

Sunday, October 4, 2020

White Memorial Conservation Center, Litchfield

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of New London County

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Rocky Neck State Park, Niantic

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Greater New Haven

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Lighthouse Point Park, New Haven

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Fairfield County

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.