Connecticut

Join the NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Pen Pal Project

Connect with someone who is hoping to hear from you!

A simple correspondence or a few kind words can bring joy to someone who may be feeling lonely or isolated while recovering from illness or living alone.

Join NBC & Telemundo Connecticut's Pen Pal Project by downloading the letter template below in either English or Spanish. Once the letter is completed, please mail it to Juniper Homecare, 1086 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110. The letter will be distributed to one of the members in their community who is receiving care from Juniper Homecare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

If you’re interested in becoming a full-time pen pal, make sure to include your return address information.

Click here to download the letter template in English

Click here to download the letter template in Spanish

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut is proud to partner with Juniper Homecare on the Pen Pal Project.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutCommunityletterhomecare workerspen pal
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us