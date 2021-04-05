Join the NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Pen Pal Project

A simple correspondence or a few kind words can bring joy to someone who may be feeling lonely or isolated while recovering from illness or living alone.

Join NBC & Telemundo Connecticut's Pen Pal Project by downloading the letter template below in either English or Spanish. Once the letter is completed, please mail it to Juniper Homecare, 1086 New Britain Ave West Hartford, CT 06110. The letter will be distributed to one of the members in their community who is receiving care from Juniper Homecare.

If you’re interested in becoming a full-time pen pal, make sure to include your return address information.

Click here to download the letter template in English

Click here to download the letter template in Spanish

NBC & Telemundo Connecticut is proud to partner with Juniper Homecare on the Pen Pal Project.