Join us for American Heart Association’s Greater Hartford “Go Red for Women” Luncheon

NBC Connecticut is connecting you to better health with the American Heart Association’s Greater Hartford “Go Red for Women” Luncheon.

Heart Disease and Stroke Remain No. 1 Killers of Women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women.

The American Heart Association aims to increase awareness about heart disease and strokes being the woman’s greatest health threat.

As part of their ongoing efforts, they celebrate an annual luncheon designed to empower local women with education and resources to prevent heart disease. The event includes a Women’s Wellness Showcase, health screenings and speakers, including best-selling cookbook author and clean food chef, Terry Walters. NBC Connecticut's Heidi Voight will proudly emcee the event again this year.

The luncheon is being held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m., and the luncheon starts at 12:15 p.m. To register, go to the luncheon’s website.