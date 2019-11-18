Join Us For Connecting You To Joy Day At Winterfest Hartford

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!

From November 29 through January 20, Hartford’s Bushnell Park is alive with winter activities! There is free fun for the entire family. Enjoy outdoor ice skating, free of charge from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Skate rentals are free, too! The historic Bushnell Park Carousel is open for $1 carousel rides on weekends. Santa’s Workshop is open on Saturdays and Sundays through December 22. You can also sign up for a free skating lesson!

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, join us for our NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut “Connecting You to Joy at Winterfest” day! Together with Comcast, we’ll be at Bushnell Park from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Come meet our team, get a goodie, and get an up-close and personal look at Snow Monster! You can also meet your favorite local team mascots and join them on and off the ice rink during the Mascot Skate Celebration! It’s going to be so much fun, and you won't want to miss out!

For more information, and a complete calendar of events during Winterfest, go to winterfesthartford.com