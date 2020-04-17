kids connection

Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut – Bonus Activities

Connecting You to Fun!


We are Connecting You to fun with activities you can do right in your own home! For more art projects, science experiments, fun and learning, visit the Official Kids Connection Webpage!

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

ACTIVITY PAGE PRINTOUTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE MAZE!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE WORD SEARCH!

Community

Apr 17

CREATE YOUR OWN NBC CONNECTICUT SNOW MONSTER WEATHER VEHICLE!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SNOW MONSTER PDF!

You will need:

  • Snow Monster PDF
  • Scissors 
  • Tape
  • Adult Supervision

Directions:

  1. Click the link below and print the design PDF.
  2. Carefully cut along image and dotted lines
  3. Fold Snow Monster and tabs to shape
  4. Build Snow Monster by taping tabs to inside

Be sure to send your photos of your Snow Monster vehicle to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or tag us on social media @snowmonsterct for a chance to be featured on NBC Connecticut!

