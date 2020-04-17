Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage!



We are Connecting You to fun right in your home with arts and activities, science experiments, great books to read and more! Plus learn about some cool history, locations and animals, all in our great state of Connecticut!

Check back often, as we will be uploading new content and videos each week!

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

ACTIVITY PAGE PRINTOUTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE MAZE!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE WORD SEARCH!

CREATE YOUR OWN NBC CONNECTICUT SNOW MONSTER WEATHER VEHICLE!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SNOW MONSTER PDF!

You will need:

Snow Monster PDF

Scissors

Tape

Adult Supervision

Directions:

Click the link below and print the design PDF. Carefully cut along image and dotted lines Fold Snow Monster and tabs to shape Build Snow Monster by taping tabs to inside

Be sure to send your photos of your Snow Monster vehicle to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or tag us on social media @snowmonsterct for a chance to be featured on NBC Connecticut!

FOLLOW @SNOWMONSTERCT ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER

CREATE YOUR OWN STAINED GLASS WINDOW

MAKE CLOUDS IN YOUR KITCHEN!

WATER BEDS: SLEEPING IN THE OCEAN

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT

Jenna Grodzicki

Jenna Grodzicki resides in Connecticut. Before focusing on writing full time, she spent 15 years as a teacher in Avon and Southington. For more information on Jenna and her books visit www.jennagrodzicki.com!

Featured Books:

HARTFORD

NEW HAVEN

What do you want to be when you grow up? With your parents help, email us a video to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and you may see yourself on Kids Connection!

TRAIN CONDUCTOR