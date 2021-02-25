Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!
Register any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers.
Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to register your child.
Kids Connection
This program is eligible for all children under five years old who reside in Hartford, CT (zip codes: 06101, 06102, 06103, 06104, 06105, 06106, 06108, 06112, 06114, 06115).
Photos: Hartford Children Under Five Years Old Can Receive Free Books Monthly Through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
You can also help support the program in Hartford. $25 = cost of providing an Imagination Library book to a Hartford child each month for one year! Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more.
United Way is committed to ensuring that opportunities are available for every child to succeed academically. NBC Connecticut is a partner with United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.