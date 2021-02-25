kids connection

Hartford Children Under Five Years Old Can Receive Free Books Monthly Through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!

Register any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers.

Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to register your child.

This program is eligible for all children under five years old who reside in Hartford, CT (zip codes: 06101, 06102, 06103, 06104, 06105, 06106, 06108, 06112, 06114, 06115).

You can also help support the program in Hartford. $25 = cost of providing an Imagination Library book to a Hartford child each month for one year! Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more.

United Way is committed to ensuring that opportunities are available for every child to succeed academically. NBC Connecticut is a partner with United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.

