Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is now in Hartford!

Register any Hartford child under age five and they’ll get a new, age-appropriate book each month for free, plus monthly tips to help them grow into lifelong readers.

Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to register your child.

This program is eligible for all children under five years old who reside in Hartford, CT (zip codes: 06101, 06102, 06103, 06104, 06105, 06106, 06108, 06112, 06114, 06115).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Photos: Hartford Children Under Five Years Old Can Receive Free Books Monthly Through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

You can also help support the program in Hartford. $25 = cost of providing an Imagination Library book to a Hartford child each month for one year! Visit www.unitedwayinc.org/imagination-library to learn more.

United Way is committed to ensuring that opportunities are available for every child to succeed academically. NBC Connecticut is a partner with United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut.