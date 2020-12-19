kids connection

Kids Connection: All Around CT – Holiday Light Displays

Featured Locations:

Wallingford, CT
Magic of Lights
Click to visit their website for hours and more information

New Haven, CT
Fantasy of Lights
Click to visit their website for hours and more information

Kids Connection

Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage! Here you will find educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning. Check back often, as we will be uploading new content and videos each week!

Springfield, MA
Bright Nights
Click to visit their website for hours and more information

Hartford, CT
Holiday Light Fantasia
Click to visit their website for hours and more information

