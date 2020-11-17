Kids Connection “Be Thankful” Special to Air Saturday, November 21

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Be Thankful! This all-new half hour special episode will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 9:30AM!

Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

Kid Heroes: Leslie Mayes spotlights local superstars who are making a big difference in the community!

Thankful for the Seasons: NBC CT First Alert Meteorologists Kaitlyn McGrath and Josh Cingranelli explain the different seasons and all the reasons to be thankful for them!

Let's Make Art: Learn how to make a Gratitude Jar with Mike and Molly Hydeck!

Thanksgiving Turkey Fruit Platter Recipe: Siobhan McGirl and her Big Brothers Big Sisters little sister, Jahyleeanne, show you how to make a meatless turkey fruit platter you will want to gobble up!

Story Time: Ted Koppy reads A Kids Book About Gratitude by Ben Kenyon.

Spanish Word of the Day: Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra's Cecy Del Carmen teaches you how to say "Thankful" and "Thank You" in Spanish.