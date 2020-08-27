kids connection

Kids Connection: Clear the Shelters with CT Kid Governor Myra

Find out how you can join Myra to help Connecticut pets in need!

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All across the state there are animals in shelters looking for a forever home. Connecticut's 2020 Kid Governor, Myra Stanfield, whose platform is Standing Up for Animals in Need, is working hard to make sure every pet finds one!

Myra will be hosting a Virtual Adoption Meet & Greet Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10AM on CTKG's Facebook and YouTube page. You can virtually meet pets available for adoption from:

Myra will also talk about the importance of helping companion animals in need!

Clear The Shelters

Finding forever homes across the country

California 24 hours ago

Kerith the Golden Retriever Is Offering Comfort to California Firefighters

clear the shelters Aug 11

5 Tips to Welcoming Your New Adopted Dog From Dog: Impossible's Matt Beisner

For more ways to learn how to help pets in need, tips on adopting and great animal stories, visit CleartheShelters.com!

Parents, if you are not ready to add a pet to the family, donations are also being collected to support local shelters, the hero employees who work there and the pets they care for. Click here for a full list of participating Connecticut shelters!

This article tagged under:

kids connectionclear the shelterskidspetsparents
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us