Kids Connection: Clear the Shelters with CT Kid Governor Myra

All across the state there are animals in shelters looking for a forever home. Connecticut's 2020 Kid Governor, Myra Stanfield, whose platform is Standing Up for Animals in Need, is working hard to make sure every pet finds one!

Myra will be hosting a Virtual Adoption Meet & Greet Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10AM on CTKG's Facebook and YouTube page. You can virtually meet pets available for adoption from:

Myra will also talk about the importance of helping companion animals in need!

For more ways to learn how to help pets in need, tips on adopting and great animal stories, visit CleartheShelters.com!

Parents, if you are not ready to add a pet to the family, donations are also being collected to support local shelters, the hero employees who work there and the pets they care for. Click here for a full list of participating Connecticut shelters!