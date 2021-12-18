Kids Connection “Connecting You To Joy” – Snowman Craft

We want to display your finished masterpieces! Email photos of your snowperson to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection page!
YOU WILL NEED:
- Adult supervision
- Ping pong Balls
- Cotton Balls
- Pipe Cleaners
- Yarn
- Glue
- Scissors
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Use markers to draw eyes, nose and mouth on a ping pong ball to create the head
- Glue a ping pong ball to the bottom of the head to create the body (always have adult supervision when using a hot glue gun)
- Glue cotton ball earmuffs on the head
- Glue a pipe cleaner to the cotton ball earmuffs to make a hook for your tree
- Use pieces of yarn to make the snowman's scarf
- Cut pieces of the pipe cleaners to make the snowman's arms
- Glue on bottom ping pong ball and make cotton ball buttons