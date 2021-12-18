kids connection

Kids Connection “Connecting You To Joy” – Snowman Craft

YOU WILL NEED:
  • Adult supervision
  • Ping pong Balls
  • Cotton Balls
  • Pipe Cleaners
  • Yarn
  • Glue
  • Scissors
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Use markers to draw eyes, nose and mouth on a ping pong ball to create the head
  2. Glue a ping pong ball to the bottom of the head to create the body (always have adult supervision when using a hot glue gun)
  3. Glue cotton ball earmuffs on the head
  4. Glue a pipe cleaner to the cotton ball earmuffs to make a hook for your tree
  5. Use pieces of yarn to make the snowman's scarf
  6. Cut pieces of the pipe cleaners to make the snowman's arms
  7. Glue on bottom ping pong ball and make cotton ball buttons

