Kids Connection Digital Exclusive Episode #7

Ice cream is fun and easy to make at your own home! Just grab an adult, collect your ingredients and follow these easy step by step instructions!

INGREDIENTS:
  • ½ cup of half and half
  • A tablespoon of sugar
  • ¼ teaspoon of vanilla
  • 3 cups of ice
  • 1/3 cup of salt
  • A gallon sized zip lock bag
  • ¼ sized zip lock bag
  • Gloves or oven mitts
  • Your favorite ice cream toppings!
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find the help of an adult!
  2. Wash your hands!
  3. Gather the ingredients listed above!
  4. Place the half and half, sugar and vanilla into the ¼ sized zip lock bag and seal.
  5. Place the ice, salt and the ¼ sized zip lock bag inside the gallon sized zip lock bag and seal.
  6. Put on gloves.
  7. Shake the gallon sized zip lock bag containing the ingredients for five straight minutes.
  8. Take out the ¼ sized zip lock bag and scoop ice cream into bowl.
  9. Place on your favorite toppings and enjoy!

This article tagged under:

kids connectionEducationkidsKaitlyn McGrathparents
