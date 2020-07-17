Kids Connection Digital Exclusive Episode #7

Ice cream is fun and easy to make at your own home! Just grab an adult, collect your ingredients and follow these easy step by step instructions!
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup of half and half
- A tablespoon of sugar
- ¼ teaspoon of vanilla
- 3 cups of ice
- 1/3 cup of salt
- A gallon sized zip lock bag
- ¼ sized zip lock bag
- Gloves or oven mitts
- Your favorite ice cream toppings!
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find the help of an adult!
- Wash your hands!
- Gather the ingredients listed above!
- Place the half and half, sugar and vanilla into the ¼ sized zip lock bag and seal.
- Place the ice, salt and the ¼ sized zip lock bag inside the gallon sized zip lock bag and seal.
- Put on gloves.
- Shake the gallon sized zip lock bag containing the ingredients for five straight minutes.
- Take out the ¼ sized zip lock bag and scoop ice cream into bowl.
- Place on your favorite toppings and enjoy!