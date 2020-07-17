Kids Connection Digital Exclusive Episode #7

Ice cream is fun and easy to make at your own home! Just grab an adult, collect your ingredients and follow these easy step by step instructions!

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup of half and half

A tablespoon of sugar

¼ teaspoon of vanilla

3 cups of ice

1/3 cup of salt

A gallon sized zip lock bag

¼ sized zip lock bag

Gloves or oven mitts

Your favorite ice cream toppings!

INSTRUCTIONS: