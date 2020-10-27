Kids Connection “Fall Fun” Special to Air Saturday, October 31

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Fall Fun! This all-new half hour special episode will air on NBC Connecticut Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 9:00AM!

Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating: Mike and Molly Hydeck create some spooky and fun designs from materials around the house.

Fun With Science: NBC CT First Alert Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli explains the weather changes that happen during the fall. Then, join First Alert Meteorologist Kaitlyn McGrath on a nature walk to discover the different trees and leaves that can be found throughout the state.

Make Your Own Snow Monster: Meet NBC Connecticut’s Snow Monster! First Alert meteorologist Bob Maxon also shows you how to make your own Snow Monster puppet.

