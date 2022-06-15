Kids Connection Father's Day Activity Sheets

Your child can create a Father's Day masterpiece for Dad!
Parents, we want to see your child's works of art! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE COLORING PAGE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE COLORING PAGE
Kids Connection
NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!
OTHER FUN ACTIVITY PAGES