kids connection

Kids Connection: Fun With Science – Snow Slime

Learn the science behind slime!

Follow the instructions to make snow slime! Email photos of your family trying out the experiment to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED
  • Adult supervision
  • Large mixing bowl
  • ½ cup of washable school glue
  • 3 cups shaving cream
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon saline solution
  • Glitter (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Find the help of an adult! (Snow slime is for handling only - do not ingest any materials or the finished project)
  2. Add three cups of shaving cream into the large mixing bowl.
  3. Gently stir in the ½ cup of glue.
  4. Add a teaspoon of baking soda.
  5. Add a tablespoon of saline solution and mix.
  6. Add some sparkle by mixing in glitter!
  7. Mix all the ingredients until the slime starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
  8. Put some saline solution on your hands and mix the slime by hand.
  9. If your slime is too sticky, slowly add in saline solution.
  10. Once your slime is the perfect consistency, you’re finished!

