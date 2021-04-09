Kids Connection: Fun With Science – Snow Slime

Follow the instructions to make snow slime! Email photos of your family trying out the experiment to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!
YOU WILL NEED
- Adult supervision
- Large mixing bowl
- ½ cup of washable school glue
- 3 cups shaving cream
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon saline solution
- Glitter (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Find the help of an adult! (Snow slime is for handling only - do not ingest any materials or the finished project)
- Add three cups of shaving cream into the large mixing bowl.
- Gently stir in the ½ cup of glue.
- Add a teaspoon of baking soda.
- Add a tablespoon of saline solution and mix.
- Add some sparkle by mixing in glitter!
- Mix all the ingredients until the slime starts to pull away from the sides of the bowl.
- Put some saline solution on your hands and mix the slime by hand.
- If your slime is too sticky, slowly add in saline solution.
- Once your slime is the perfect consistency, you’re finished!