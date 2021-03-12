Kids Connection: Get in the Game – Learn to Ice Skate With Gabrielle Lucivero

Ready to get on the ice? Here are rinks across the state that offer public skating.
Featured Location:
Middletown, CT
Skating Rink at Veteran's Memorial Park
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
Indoor Locations:
Bolton, CT
Bolton Ice Palace
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
Danbury, CT
Danbury Arena
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
Darien, CT
Darien Ice House
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
Norwich, CT
Rose Garden Ice Arena
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
Shelton, CT
Rinks at Shelton
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information
West Hartford, CT
Veterans Memorial Ice Rink
Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information