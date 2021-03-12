Kids Connection: Get in the Game – Learn to Ice Skate With Gabrielle Lucivero

Ready to get on the ice? Here are rinks across the state that offer public skating.

Featured Location:

Middletown, CT

Skating Rink at Veteran's Memorial Park

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

Indoor Locations:

Bolton, CT

Bolton Ice Palace

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

Danbury, CT

Danbury Arena

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

Darien, CT

Darien Ice House

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

Norwich, CT

Rose Garden Ice Arena

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

Shelton, CT

Rinks at Shelton

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information

West Hartford, CT

Veterans Memorial Ice Rink

Click to visit their website for days, hours and more information