Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Gratitude Jar

MATERIALS NEEDED:
- Mason jars
- Construction paper
- Paints, crayons or markers
- Stickers
- A pencil
- Scissors
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find the help of an adult!
- Decorate the outside of your jar how you would like with paint and stickers!
- Have an adult help you cut the construction paper into any shape you would like for your thankful notes. Click here to download and print fun design templates!
- Write down all the things you're thankful for on the notes and place them in the jar.
- Share with friends and family!