Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Gratitude Jar

Learn how to make your very own Gratitude Jar with Mike and Molly Hydeck.

A Gratitude Jar is easy to make and can remind us of all that we are thankful for! We want to see your finished Gratitude Jars! Have a parent email a picture to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and we will share it on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

MATERIALS NEEDED:
  • Mason jars
  • Construction paper
  • Paints, crayons or markers
  • Stickers
  • A pencil
  • Scissors
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find the help of an adult!
  2. Decorate the outside of your jar how you would like with paint and stickers!
  3. Have an adult help you cut the construction paper into any shape you would like for your thankful notes. Click here to download and print fun design templates!
  4. Write down all the things you're thankful for on the notes and place them in the jar.
  5. Share with friends and family!

