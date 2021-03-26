kids connection

Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Hydro Dip Painting

We want to display your finished masterpieces! Email photos of your paintings to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection page!

YOU WILL NEED:
  • Adult supervision
  • Gloves
  • Large bin of water filled halfway
  • Spray paints
  • Canvas
  • Masking tape
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Choose your spray paint colors.
  3. Spray the spray paints into the tub of water in random spots (completely cover the surface of the water with paint).
  4. Use the masking tape to create a design on the canvas.
  5. Dip the canvas into the water, but only touch the surface!
  6. Let paint dry then peel off the tape from the canvas.

