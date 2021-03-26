Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Hydro Dip Painting

We want to display your finished masterpieces! Email photos of your paintings to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection page!
YOU WILL NEED:
- Adult supervision
- Gloves
- Large bin of water filled halfway
- Spray paints
- Canvas
- Masking tape
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Choose your spray paint colors.
- Spray the spray paints into the tub of water in random spots (completely cover the surface of the water with paint).
- Use the masking tape to create a design on the canvas.
- Dip the canvas into the water, but only touch the surface!
- Let paint dry then peel off the tape from the canvas.