Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Make Your Own Playdough

Playdough is fun and easy to make at your own home! Just grab an adult, collect your materials and follow these easy step by step instructions!
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- ¾ cup salt
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 2 ½ cups water
- 3 tablespoons cream of tartar
- Wooden spoon
- Large pot
- Food coloring
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find the help of an adult!
- Wash your hands!
- Gather the materials listed above!
- Combine the flour, salt, cream of tartar, canola oil and water into a large pot and mix.
- With the help of an adult, set the burner to medium and stir until thick.
- Let cool, then roll pieces of the dough into ball form.
- Make a hole in the center of the dough with your finger, and add food coloring.
- Roll until color is distributed throughout the dough, and enjoy!