Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Make Your Own Playdough

Playdough is fun and easy to make at your own home! Just grab an adult, collect your materials and follow these easy step by step instructions!

MATERIALS NEEDED:

¾ cup salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 tablespoons canola oil 2 ½ cups water

3 tablespoons cream of tartar

Wooden spoon

Large pot

Food coloring

INSTRUCTIONS: