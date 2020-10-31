Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Make Your Own Snow Monster Puppet

Follow the instructions to make your very own Snow Monster puppet! Have an adult email a photo of your monster masterpiece to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page! You might even see your monster on the @SnowMonsterCT social pages!

FOLLOW @SNOWMONSTERCT ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER

MATERIALS NEEDED:

Construction Paper

Paint Brushes

Paint

Glue

Markers or crayons

Water

Napkins

Paper bag

INSTRUCTIONS: