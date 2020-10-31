Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Make Your Own Snow Monster Puppet

Follow the instructions to make your very own Snow Monster puppet! Have an adult email a photo of your monster masterpiece to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page! You might even see your monster on the @SnowMonsterCT social pages!
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- Construction Paper
- Paint Brushes
- Paint
- Glue
- Markers or crayons
- Water
- Napkins
- Paper bag
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find the help of an adult!
- Gather the materials listed above!
- Paint the paper bag.
- Trace eyes and arms and teeth on construction paper, and carefully cut them out.
- Paint the eyes and arms.
- Cut another piece of construction paper and glue to the bag for the mouth.
- Glue the teeth to the mouth.
- Glue the arms to the bag. When the paint is dry, you can add more color to the bag.
- Glue on the eyes.
- Have fun!