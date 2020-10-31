kids connection

Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Make Your Own Snow Monster Puppet

Meet the Beast of the Northeast!

Follow the instructions to make your very own Snow Monster puppet! Have an adult email a photo of your monster masterpiece to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page! You might even see your monster on the @SnowMonsterCT social pages!

MATERIALS NEEDED:
  • Construction Paper
  • Paint Brushes
  • Paint
  • Glue
  • Markers or crayons
  • Water
  • Napkins
  • Paper bag
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find the help of an adult!
  2. Gather the materials listed above!
  3. Paint the paper bag.
  4. Trace eyes and arms and teeth on construction paper, and carefully cut them out.
  5. Paint the eyes and arms.
  6. Cut another piece of construction paper and glue to the bag for the mouth.
  7. Glue the teeth to the mouth.
  8. Glue the arms to the bag. When the paint is dry, you can add more color to the bag.
  9. Glue on the eyes.
  10. Have fun!

