Kids Connection “Let's Talk About Race” Special to Air on Saturday, October 3

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Let’s Talk About Race. This all new half hour special episode is designed to connect kids to a very important topic in a fun and educational way!

The show airs on NBC Connecticut Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:30AM. Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

Rally Kids: Keisha Grant spotlights youth speaking out and making their voice heard!

What Are the Qualities of a Best Friend? Kevin Nathan finds out from local kids!

Arts & Activities: Learn how to make colorful homemade playdough with Mike and Molly Hydeck!

The Story of the Amistad: Leslie Mayes shares the amazing story of the ship and its history in Connecticut!

Window Art: Michael Fuller introduces us to a local artist with an important message!