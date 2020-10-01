Kids Connection “Let's Talk About Race” Special to Air on Saturday, October 3

NBC Connecticut presents Kids Connection: Let’s Talk About Race. This all new half hour special episode is designed to connect kids to a very important topic in a fun and educational way!
The show airs on NBC Connecticut Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 9:30AM. Segments will also be available on NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection, YouTube, and the NBC Connecticut Roku App after the show airs.
Featured in the Show:
- Rally Kids: Keisha Grant spotlights youth speaking out and making their voice heard!
- What Are the Qualities of a Best Friend? Kevin Nathan finds out from local kids!
- Arts & Activities: Learn how to make colorful homemade playdough with Mike and Molly Hydeck!
- The Story of the Amistad: Leslie Mayes shares the amazing story of the ship and its history in Connecticut!
- Window Art: Michael Fuller introduces us to a local artist with an important message!
- Story Time: Ted Koppy reads A Kids Book About Racism by Jelani Memory.
- *Bonus Story Time Online: Ted Koppy reads The Colors of Us by Karen Katz.