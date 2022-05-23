Kids Connection Memorial Day Activity Sheets

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor.
Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE WORDFIND
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE COUNTRY COLORING PAGE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE ALWAYS REMEMBER COLORING PAGE
Kids Connection
NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!
OTHER FUN ACTIVITY PAGES