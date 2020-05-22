Kids Connection Recipe: Pigs In A Blanket

Chef Chris Prosperi of Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury shows us a fun and easy family favorite recipe you can make in your own kitchen! Just make sure you have an adult to help you along the way before you get started!
INGREDIENTS:
- Adult supervision
- 3 All beef hot dogs
- 1 Sheet puff pastry
- 1/4 Cup sour cream
- 1/4 Cup mustard
- 1Tsp hot sauce
- 1 Tbsp honey
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- Gather your ingredients!
- Place a hot dog on the puff pastry and roll it until the hot dog is just covered.
- Carefully cut the excess puff pastry, and use it to roll the next hot dog.
- Cut the hot dogs into bite-size pieces and place on a baking sheet.
- Have an adult help you pre-heat your oven to 425 degrees, and when ready, place your baking sheet in the oven.
- After 7 minutes, have an adult help you remove the baking sheet from the oven.
- To make dipping sauce, combine sour cream, mustard, honey and hot sauce.
- Enjoy!