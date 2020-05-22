Kids Connection Recipe: Pigs In A Blanket

Chef Chris Prosperi of Metro Bis Restaurant in Simsbury shows us a fun and easy family favorite recipe you can make in your own kitchen! Just make sure you have an adult to help you along the way before you get started!

INGREDIENTS:

Adult supervision

3 All beef hot dogs

1 Sheet puff pastry

1/4 Cup sour cream

1/4 Cup mustard

1Tsp hot sauce

1 Tbsp honey

INSTRUCTIONS: