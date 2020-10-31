Kids Connection Recipe: Pumpkin Fluff Dip

Skip to content
Contact Us
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 (16 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 (5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 (15 ounce) can solid pack pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Milk for pudding mix
- Graham crackers and/or apple slices for dipping
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- Gather your ingredients!
- Make the instant pudding by pouring milk to the mix in a small bowl and stir.
- Combine the pudding and pumpkin filling in a larger bowl.
- Add the whipped topping to the bowl with the pudding and pumpkin.
- Sprinkle pumpkin spice to taste.
- Mix all the ingredients together and chill the mixture in the refrigerator.
- Enjoy with apples or graham crackers!