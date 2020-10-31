kids connection

Kids Connection Recipe: Pumpkin Fluff Dip

Learn how to make this easy and fun fall sweet treat!

INGREDIENTS:
  • 1 (16 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 (5 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 1 (15 ounce) can solid pack pumpkin
  • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Milk for pudding mix
  • Graham crackers and/or apple slices for dipping
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
  3. Gather your ingredients!
  4. Make the instant pudding by pouring milk to the mix in a small bowl and stir.
  5. Combine the pudding and pumpkin filling in a larger bowl.
  6. Add the whipped topping to the bowl with the pudding and pumpkin.
  7. Sprinkle pumpkin spice to taste.
  8. Mix all the ingredients together and chill the mixture in the refrigerator.
  9. Enjoy with apples or graham crackers!

