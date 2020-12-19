kids connection

Kids Connection Recipe: Snow Monster Snack

Learn how to make Snow Monster's favorite treat!

We want to see your finished Snow Monster snack! Have a parent email a picture to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and we will share it on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED:
  • Adult supervision
  • 9 cups of Chex cereal
  • 2 large mixing bowls
  • 1 ¼ cup chocolate chips
  • ½ cup sun butter
  • 2 large food storage bags
  • 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
  • Small marshmallows
  • ¼ cup blue M&M’s
  • Snowflake sprinkles
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
  3. With help from an adult, microwave 1 ¼ cups of chocolate chips for 1 minute in a large mixing bowl.
  4. Stir the chocolate chips and repeat microwaving until melted.
  5. Add ½ cup of sun butter to the chocolate chips and mix.
  6. Place the 9 cups of Chex cereal into a large mixing bowl.
  7. Pour the melted chocolate into the Chex cereal and mix, careful not the break the cereal!
  8. Separate the cereal into two large storage bags.
  9. Sprinkle half the powdered sugar into one bag, and the rest in the other.
  10. Close the bags tightly and shake!
  11. Pour the cereal from each bag into the large mixing bowl.
  12. Add marshmallows, M&M’s, sprinkles and mix it up!
  13. Enjoy!

