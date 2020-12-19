Kids Connection Recipe: Snow Monster Snack

We want to see your finished Snow Monster snack! Have a parent email a picture to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and we will share it on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!
YOU WILL NEED:
- Adult supervision
- 9 cups of Chex cereal
- 2 large mixing bowls
- 1 ¼ cup chocolate chips
- ½ cup sun butter
- 2 large food storage bags
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- Small marshmallows
- ¼ cup blue M&M’s
- Snowflake sprinkles
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- With help from an adult, microwave 1 ¼ cups of chocolate chips for 1 minute in a large mixing bowl.
- Stir the chocolate chips and repeat microwaving until melted.
- Add ½ cup of sun butter to the chocolate chips and mix.
- Place the 9 cups of Chex cereal into a large mixing bowl.
- Pour the melted chocolate into the Chex cereal and mix, careful not the break the cereal!
- Separate the cereal into two large storage bags.
- Sprinkle half the powdered sugar into one bag, and the rest in the other.
- Close the bags tightly and shake!
- Pour the cereal from each bag into the large mixing bowl.
- Add marshmallows, M&M’s, sprinkles and mix it up!
- Enjoy!