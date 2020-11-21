kids connection

Kids Connection Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey Fruit Platter

A fun, festive and healthy treat you will want to gobble up!

YOU WILL NEED:
  • Adult supervision
  • A serving tray
  • Skewers
  • Pear
  • Oranges
  • Pre-cut pineapple
  • Pre-cut cantaloupe
  • Bananas
  • Blueberries
  • Grapes
  • Carrots
  • Frosting
INSTRUCTIONS:
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
  3. Ask a parent to help you cut the pear in half, and place it flat in the center of the tray.
  4. Carefully peel and cut the oranges and bananas.
  5. Slide different pieces of cut fruit on a skewer.
  6. Stick the skewer into the side of the cut pear on the tray.
  7. Repeat with multiple skewers until the sides of the pear are full.
  8. Place the carrots on the bottom of the pear to look like legs.
  9. Use frosting to draw the turkey's eyes and face on the pear.
  10. Enjoy!

