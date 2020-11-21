Kids Connection Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey Fruit Platter

We want to see your finished turkeys! Have a parent email a picture to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and we will share it on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!
YOU WILL NEED:
- Adult supervision
- A serving tray
- Skewers
- Pear
- Oranges
- Pre-cut pineapple
- Pre-cut cantaloupe
- Bananas
- Blueberries
- Grapes
- Carrots
- Frosting
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- Ask a parent to help you cut the pear in half, and place it flat in the center of the tray.
- Carefully peel and cut the oranges and bananas.
- Slide different pieces of cut fruit on a skewer.
- Stick the skewer into the side of the cut pear on the tray.
- Repeat with multiple skewers until the sides of the pear are full.
- Place the carrots on the bottom of the pear to look like legs.
- Use frosting to draw the turkey's eyes and face on the pear.
- Enjoy!