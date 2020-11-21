Kids Connection Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey Fruit Platter

We want to see your finished turkeys! Have a parent email a picture to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com and we will share it on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED:

Adult supervision

A serving tray

Skewers

Pear

Oranges

Pre-cut pineapple

Pre-cut cantaloupe

Bananas

Blueberries

Grapes

Carrots

Frosting

INSTRUCTIONS: