Kids Connection Spring Hummingbird Activity Sheets

Hummingbirds have begun their annual spring migration! If you look closely, you can spot them around Connecticut!

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT SPRING IS HUMMING COLORING PAGE

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE HUMMINGBIRD COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE WELCOME SPRING COLORING PAGE

OTHER FUN ACTIVITY PAGES