kids connection

Kids Connection Spring Hummingbird Activity Sheets

Hummingbirds have begun their annual spring migration! If you look closely, you can spot them around Connecticut!

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT SPRING IS HUMMING COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE HUMMINGBIRD COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE WELCOME SPRING COLORING PAGE

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

OTHER FUN ACTIVITY PAGES

This article tagged under:

kids connectionConnecticutEducationwildlifespring
