kids connection

Kids Connection ‘Spring Into Motion' Bonus Activities & Resources

NBC Connecticut

We hope you enjoyed our "Spring in Motion" episode of Kids Connection.

Below you will find information on some of the places we mentioned on the show, as well as some fun activities to do after you've watched.

New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks

Alyce Carella Dance Centre in West Hartford

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Tennis and Fitness Center of Rocky Hill

Cinestudio in Hartford

Elizabeth Park Conservancy in West Hartford

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

kids connection 4 hours ago

Kids Connection ‘Spring Into Motion' – Women in Aviation

kids connection 4 hours ago

Kids Connection ‘Spring Into Motion' – Fun With Science

Click here to download printable pages to recreate the illusion of movement with your own "jumping man."

Click here to download printable spring hummingbird coloring sheets

This article tagged under:

kids connection
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us