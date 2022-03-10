kids connection

Kids Connection St. Patrick's Day Printable Activity Sheets

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT ST. PATRICK'S DAY COLORING SHEET

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE LUCKY DAY COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE GOLD COLORING PAGE

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content for kids and families!

kids connection Feb 8

Kids Connection “Winter Fun” Special Online Now

kids connection Feb 12

Kids Connection “Winter Fun” – Learn to Ski

