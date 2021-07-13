Kids Connection: Story Time – Aidan the Wonder Kid Who Could Not Be Stopped!

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: COLLEEN BRUNETTI

Colleen Brunetti is a local children's book author, illustrator, speaker and health coach. Colleen is available for school visits, keynotes and workshops! Visit www.colleenbrunetti.com

Featured Books:

Aiden the Wonder Kid Who Could Not Be Stopped!: With his trusty dog Rocco at his side, there’s nothing he can’t do. But something is making Aidan sick. And when Aidan gets sick, he is very, very droopy. Will his grownups ever figure out what’s stealing his super powers? And how can he find his boundless energy once again? Click here to purchase Aiden the Wonder Kid Who Could Not Be Stopped!

Share a Little Kindness: (Click to watch on Kids Connection Story Time!) With themes such as tolerance, diversity, active listening, and owning your own truth woven in, this is truly a book of life lessons and empowerment for children of all ages... and adults too! Click here to purchase Share a Little Kindness

This Story Time video is brought to you by United WE READ!

United WE READ is a campaign by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and its partners dedicated to providing the tools and resources for young children to read at grade-level by the end of the third grade. United WE READ programs include the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Million Minute Challenge, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and much more!

To learn more about United WE READ programs visit https://unitedwayinc.org/our-work/youth-success/united-we-read/

To support United WE READ visit http://www.unitedwayinc.org/donate