Kids Connection: Story Time – Finn Finds A Friend

Thank you to Clear Fork Media Group for permission to read Finn Finds A Friend!

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: JENNA GRODZICKI

Jenna Grodzicki is an author who lives right here in Connecticut! Before focusing on writing full time, she spent 15 years as a teacher in Avon and Southington. To find more information about Jenna and her books, visit www.jennagrodzicki.com!

Featured Books:

Finn Finds A Friend Finn is not your typical lemon shark. He likes to frolic and have fun in the water. But will Finn vever find a friend who can see beyond his sharky appearance? Click to purchase from a local bookstore near you!

I See Sea Food: Sea Creatures That Look Like Food Meet some of the wackiest creatures under the sea―creatures that look like food―through eye-catching photos and engaging text. Click to purchase from a local bookstore near you!