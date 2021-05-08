Kids Connection: Story Time – Share a Little Kindness

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: COLLEEN BRUNETTI

Colleen Brunetti is a local children's book author, illustrator, speaker and health coach. Colleen is available for school visits, keynotes and workshops! Visit www.colleenbrunetti.com

Featured Book:

Share a Little Kindness: With themes such as tolerance, diversity, active listening, and owning your own truth woven in, this is truly a book of life lessons and empowerment for children of all ages... and adults too! Click here to purchase Share a Little Kindness