Kids Connection: Story Time – Share a Little Kindness

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: COLLEEN BRUNETTI
Colleen Brunetti is a local children's book author, illustrator, speaker and health coach. Colleen is available for school visits, keynotes and workshops! Visit www.colleenbrunetti.com
Kids Connection
Welcome to the official Kids Connection on NBC Connecticut webpage! Here you will find educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning!
Featured Book:
Share a Little Kindness: With themes such as tolerance, diversity, active listening, and owning your own truth woven in, this is truly a book of life lessons and empowerment for children of all ages... and adults too! Click here to purchase Share a Little Kindness