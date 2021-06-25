Kids Connection: Story Time – The Letter Critters

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: CHASE TAYLOR

Chase Taylor has not let his autism spectrum disorder keep him from living his dream of becoming an author and illustrator. At just 21 years old, he has already published three children's books while volunteering his time to spread the message of inclusion. He just released his latest book, The Letter Critters Talent Show. Portions of proceeds is donated to autism organizations. Learn more at thelettercritters.com!

Featured Books:

The Letter Critters: Meet 26 cute and colorful woodland animals that represent the letters of the alphabet from A-Z. Click here to purchase The Letter Critters

The Letter Critters Biographies: This book will give you inside information about The Letter Critters personalities and where they live. It features fun information about what the Critters enjoy, a glossary, and fun facts. Click here to purchase The Letter Critters: Biographies

The Letter Critters Talent Show: The Letter Critter H is planning a fun day in Letter Critters Town by organizing and hosting a talent show. The Letter Critters A-Z are invited to show off their talents or be part of the audience to enjoy the show. But one Letter Critter is being negative about the talent show. Which Letter Critter could it be? Click here to purchase The Letter Critter Talent Show

This Story Time video is brought to you by United WE READ!

United WE READ is a campaign by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and its partners dedicated to providing the tools and resources for young children to read at grade-level by the end of the third grade. United WE READ programs include the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Million Minute Challenge, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and much more!

To learn more about United WE READ programs visit https://unitedwayinc.org/our-work/youth-success/united-we-read/

To support United WE READ visit http://www.unitedwayinc.org/donate