Kids Connection: Story Time – Wonderfully Made

Story by Kaitlyn Derosiers and Megan McBryde. Illustrations by Anastasia Cartovenco.

LOCAL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: KAITLYN DEROSIERS & MEGAN MCBRYDE
Kaitlyn and Megan are sisters who grew up in Waterford, Connecticut. Along with being authors, Kaitlyn is also a school psychologist and Megan is an educator.

With McBryde Books, Kaitlyn and Megan are developing a space in children's literature where unique points of view teach useful and universal lessons. Visit www.mcbrydebooks.com and follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/mcbrydebooks

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning!

Featured Book:

Wonderfully Made: Wonderfully Made is a story about two sisters who come from a biracial family. With parents whose skin color doesn't quite look like theirs, these two girls navigate social situations and learn to feel confident in who they are and the family that they love. Click here to purchase Wonderfully Made

This Story Time video is brought to you by United WE READ!

United WE READ is a campaign by United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and its partners dedicated to providing the tools and resources for young children to read at grade-level by the end of the third grade. United WE READ programs include the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, Million Minute Challenge, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and much more!

To learn more about United WE READ programs visit  https://unitedwayinc.org/our-work/youth-success/united-we-read/

To support United WE READ visit http://www.unitedwayinc.org/donate

