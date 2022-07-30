Kids Connection “Summer Fun” – Fresh Fruit Popsicle Recipe

Fruit popsicles are fun and easy to make! You can use fresh, local ingredients in season at a farmers market near you. A market can be found in virtually any town in Connecticut. Click here for a list of locations across the state!
In this segment, Taylor visited the Ellington Farmers Market in Arbor Park. The Ellington Farmers Market features a Kids POP (Power of Produce) Club available to kids ages 5-12. Each child receives a $2 token to purchase produce and activities are held weekly, including scavenger hunts, gardening demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and more.
INGREDIENTS
- Fruit of your choice
- Fruit juice or lemonade
- Popsicle molds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Find an adult to help you through the process!
- Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
- Gather your ingredients.
- With adult supervision, carefully slice the fruit (blueberries can be used whole).
- Place the fruit in the mold and press slices into the sides and bottom, leaving room for juice.
- Fill the mold with juice, leaving some space at the top.
- Insert popsicle stick in the center of the mold.
- Place molds in the freezer for 4-6 hours.
- If needed, run the molds over warm water for a few seconds to release the popsicles.
- Enjoy!