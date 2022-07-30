Kids Connection “Summer Fun” – Fresh Fruit Popsicle Recipe

Fruit popsicles are fun and easy to make! You can use fresh, local ingredients in season at a farmers market near you. A market can be found in virtually any town in Connecticut. Click here for a list of locations across the state!

In this segment, Taylor visited the Ellington Farmers Market in Arbor Park. The Ellington Farmers Market features a Kids POP (Power of Produce) Club available to kids ages 5-12. Each child receives a $2 token to purchase produce and activities are held weekly, including scavenger hunts, gardening demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and more.

INGREDIENTS

Fruit of your choice

Fruit juice or lemonade

Popsicle molds

INSTRUCTIONS

Find an adult to help you through the process! Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)