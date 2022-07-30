kid connection

Kids Connection “Summer Fun” – Fresh Fruit Popsicle Recipe

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Fruit popsicles are fun and easy to make! You can use fresh, local ingredients in season at a farmers market near you. A market can be found in virtually any town in Connecticut. Click here for a list of locations across the state!

In this segment, Taylor visited the Ellington Farmers Market in Arbor Park. The Ellington Farmers Market features a Kids POP (Power of Produce) Club available to kids ages 5-12. Each child receives a $2 token to purchase produce and activities are held weekly, including scavenger hunts, gardening demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and more.

INGREDIENTS
  • Fruit of your choice
  • Fruit juice or lemonade
  • Popsicle molds
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Find an adult to help you through the process!
  2. Wash your hands! (It is very important to have very clean hands when preparing food!)
  1. Gather your ingredients.
  2. With adult supervision, carefully slice the fruit (blueberries can be used whole).
  3. Place the fruit in the mold and press slices into the sides and bottom, leaving room for juice.
  4. Fill the mold with juice, leaving some space at the top.
  5. Insert popsicle stick in the center of the mold.
  6. Place molds in the freezer for 4-6 hours.
  7. If needed, run the molds over warm water for a few seconds to release the popsicles.
  8. Enjoy!

This article tagged under:

kid connectionrecipeEllingtonCT LIVEActivities for Kids
