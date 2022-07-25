Discover fun summer-themed activities for the whole family! NBC Connecticut presents a new episode of the regional Emmy Award winning show Kids Connection this Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. on NBC Connecticut!

Kids Connection: Summer Fun will be available at the NBC Connecticut YouTube channel, NBCConnecticut.com/KidsConnection and on the NBC Connecticut streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV after the show airs.

Featured in the Show:

Learn How to Make a Fun Frozen Treat: CT LIVE’S Taylor Kinzler takes a trip to the Ellington Farmers Market to pick up some fresh ingredients for a fun frozen treat the whole family can help make!

Visit Cool Museums on the Connecticut Shoreline: Meet some of Mystic Aquarium’s amazing residents and set sail at Mystic Seaport!

Take Flight! Learn about the exciting world of hobby rockets and join a group of young rocketeers as they build, decorate, and launch their own rockets!

Summer Fun Photos: We are sharing some of our favorite viewer submitted summer fun photos!

Photos: Kids Connection “Summer Fun” Special to Air Saturday, July 30th