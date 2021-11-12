kids connection

Kids Connection Thanksgiving Printable Activity Sheets

Parents, we want to see your child's masterpieces! Email photos to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com for a chance to have them featured on NBC Connecticut!

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT CONNECT THE DOTS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE CROSSWORD

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE TURKEY COLORING PAGE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE SCAVENGER HUNT

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE UNICORN COLORING PAGE

Kids Connection

NBC Connecticut's Kids Connection is a regional Emmy and Telly award-winning show that features educational and entertaining content created to connect Connecticut kids to fun and learning!

kids connection Nov 3

Kids Connection Full Episode: Be Thankful

kids connection Nov 21, 2020

Kids Connection: Let's Make Art – Gratitude Jar

This article tagged under:

kids connectionThanksgivingkidsparentsart
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us