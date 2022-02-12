Kids Connection “Winter Fun” – Snowstorm in a Jar Experiment

Follow the instructions to make a snowstorm in a jar! Email photos of your family trying out the experiment to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!
YOU WILL NEED
- Adult supervision
- Large, clear jar
- 1 cup of cold water
- Washable, white paint
- Baby or vegetable oil
- 2 Alka-Seltzer tablets
INSTRUCTIONS
- Find the help of an adult!
- Pour 1 cup of cold water in the large, clear jar.
- Add a tablespoon of white paint to the water.
- Pour baby oil halfway up the jar.
- One at a time, drop the Alka-Seltzer tablets in the jar.
- Watch the reaction take place!