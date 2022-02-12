Kids Connection “Winter Fun” – Snowstorm in a Jar Experiment

Follow the instructions to make a snowstorm in a jar! Email photos of your family trying out the experiment to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED

Adult supervision

Large, clear jar

1 cup of cold water

Washable, white paint

Baby or vegetable oil

2 Alka-Seltzer tablets

INSTRUCTIONS

Find the help of an adult! Pour 1 cup of cold water in the large, clear jar. Add a tablespoon of white paint to the water. Pour baby oil halfway up the jar. One at a time, drop the Alka-Seltzer tablets in the jar. Watch the reaction take place!