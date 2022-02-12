kids connection

Kids Connection “Winter Fun” – Snowstorm in a Jar Experiment

Follow the instructions to make a snowstorm in a jar! Email photos of your family trying out the experiment to shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to be featured on the NBC Connecticut Kids Connection page!

YOU WILL NEED
  • Adult supervision
  • Large, clear jar
  • 1 cup of cold water
  • Washable, white paint
  • Baby or vegetable oil
  • 2 Alka-Seltzer tablets
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Find the help of an adult!
  2. Pour 1 cup of cold water in the large, clear jar.
  3. Add a tablespoon of white paint to the water.
  4. Pour baby oil halfway up the jar.
  5. One at a time, drop the Alka-Seltzer tablets in the jar.
  6. Watch the reaction take place!
